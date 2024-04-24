Ashland High School teacher helps Harvard develop Ukraine curriculum

ASHLAND, Ore. – An Ashland High School teacher was selected to help develop curriculum centered on Ukraine culture and significance. Paul Huard, a humanities teacher, is one of six teachers across the nation, that will help bring Ukrainian history and culture to American classrooms through a program sponsored by Harvard.

He said it’s important for students to realize the global contributions of Ukraine and that it is more than a war. However, he said the invasion will still be a focus because it’s important students understand current events.

“Your political choices are your own. I will never tell a student what they have to think. I will never tell a student what they have to vote. But I will tell them, ‘you need to make a choice. You need to understand the world. You need to understand this nation, but you need to understand the world and in doing so, you need to have facts, critical reasoning and argumentation.'”

Huard has spent time in Poland and Ukraine, to help refugees; something he said he’ll continue to do in the summer. He said that experience will help him build this curriculum, which he told NBC5 will take months to complete.

