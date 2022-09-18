Local teacher recounts his time in Ukraine

ASHLAND, Ore. – A local high school teacher spoke about his experience helping refugees flee the war in Ukraine.

Paul Huard, Ashland High School Teacher and former journalist went to the Polish-Ukrainian border over the summer where he worked with hundreds of refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine.

He spoke about how at the rail station he volunteered at, he saw hundreds of refugees a day and helped them move their belongings from train to train.

He talked about how desperate and exhausted families were after days and days of nonstop travel.

“When the mother and the children got off the train, the mother was trying to get tickets to be able to continue on westward. These children laid down on the floor in the rain on the train platform and collapsed asleep,” said Paul Huard.

Huard says his time in Ukraine was rewarding and heartbreaking every day. He says that he was glad to be there to help in whatever way he could.

Huard says he plans to return to Ukraine in the future to help with more humanitarian efforts.