Astronomer guest speaker for students & public at North Medford High School

MEDFORD, Ore. – Monday (3/18/2024), North Medford High School astronomy students got a special visit from an astronomer that worked for NASA.

North Medford High School is the state’s only high school with a planetarium and it’s where Dr. Jessica Sutter, an assistant professor at Whitman College in Washington, shared her astronomy work with students.

Dr. Sutter specializes in taking pictures of forming galaxies, using one of the most advanced telescopes in the world: the James Webb Space Telescope. She also worked at one of NASA’s observatories.

During the Monday (3/18/2024) presentation, she shared the different career pathways that students can engage in. She said astronomy is for everyone.

“One of the things I really love about astronomy is that it’s something that anyone can get excited about. Whether it’s pictures of galaxies, which are my favorite, black holes, or aliens, or just you know, you saw a cool comet. But it’s a form of science that we can get folks excited about and get them talking about science.”

Dr. Sutter will also have a presentation open to the public Tuesday (3/18/2024) at 7 p.m. for free. It’ll be at North Medford High School’s planetarium room.

