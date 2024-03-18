Accused kidnapper Negasi Zuberi wants to represent himself

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man accused of kidnapping a Seattle woman and holding her inside a makeshift prison cell is asking if he can represent himself at his pending trial.

Negasi Zuberi made national headlines after being captured in mid-July.

He was initially charged with felony kidnapping and transporting a woman with sexual intent from Seattle to his home in Klamath Falls.

Zuberi is now also facing a second kidnapping charge and trying to escape from his Jackson County jail cell, among other additional charges.

The 30-year-old is now scheduled to go to trial this October.

The judge has not yet ruled on his request to forego a lawyer.

