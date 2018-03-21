Grants Pass School Dist. offering tours of middle schools

Grants Pass, Ore. — The Grants Pass School District No. 7 is offering tours of both North and South Middle Schools ahead of the May election. The tours are scheduled to give community members a chance to see the buildings before voting on Measure 17.84, which would fund the construction and renovation of two new schools.
Measure 17.84 would generate $138.7 million for the projects, costing property owners around $1.95 per $1000 of a property’s assessed value.
The tour of North Middle School is scheduled for Monday April 2nd, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. The tour of South Middle School is scheduled for Monday April 9th, from 12:45 – 7 p.m.
For more information, click here.
