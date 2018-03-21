Expect a jump in gas prices

Medford, Ore.- Demand for gas has reached a high for the year and that’s pushing up prices.
In the last week, the national average for a gallon of regular gas went up four cents to $2.56. In Oregon it jumped five cents to $2.98. It’s even more expensive in southern Oregon, where the average has broken the $3 a gallon mark.
Experts say the rest of the state will likely hit $3 per gallon of regular gas in the next few weeks.
The last time the state, as a whole, broke the $3 per gallon mark was May 8 through August 16, 2015.