Eight firefighters injured in N. California transport truck crash

Alturas, Calif. – Eight firefighters were injured when their crew transport truck crashed on Highway 299 near Cedarville, California.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the single vehicle crash occurred around 7:45 on the morning of August 11.
Eight of the firefighters were injured, with five requiring transport to the hospital.
Of those, seven have been treated and released. Only one remains hospitalized.
The USFS did not comment as to the nature of the firefighters’ injuries or the events surrounding the crash.
The Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression Inc. (FWFSI) contract crew was assigned to the Parker 2 Fire.
FWFSI said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
“At this time, we will be focusing on the health and safety of our crew members,” FWFSI wrote in a press release. “Firestorm will provide additional information as it becomes available.”
FWFSI added, “The Firestorm family extends their appreciation for the support, outreach and prayers.”