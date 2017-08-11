Police search for runaway Portland teen who may be trafficking victim

Portland, Ore. – Police are looking for any information about a Portland teen who ran away from home and may be trying to reunite with her former pimp.
KGW reports 16-year-old Malia Jenae Carbaugh left her home Thursday.
Carbaugh has run away before. In July, she was found in Los Angeles during a sex trafficking investigation.
Her alleged pimp, 25-year-old Damarr Jackson, was arrested for human trafficking of a minior.
Jackson, who lives in Las Vegas, is now out on bail.
Police said Carbaugh got a plane ticket from Portland to Las Vegas.
Anyone with information is asked to call Portland police at 971-563-7545.