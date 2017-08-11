Home
Police search for runaway Portland teen who may be trafficking victim

Police search for runaway Portland teen who may be trafficking victim

News Regional Top Stories , , , , , , ,

Portland, Ore. – Police are looking for any information about a Portland teen who ran away from home and may be trying to reunite with her former pimp.

KGW reports 16-year-old Malia Jenae Carbaugh left her home Thursday.

Carbaugh has run away before. In July, she was found in Los Angeles during a sex trafficking investigation.

Her alleged pimp, 25-year-old Damarr Jackson, was arrested for human trafficking of a minior.

Jackson, who lives in Las Vegas, is now out on bail.

Police said Carbaugh got a plane ticket from Portland to Las Vegas.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portland police at 971-563-7545.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics