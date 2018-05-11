Elderly woman reported missing, Medford police say

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police in Medford are trying to find a missing woman.
According to the Medford Police Department, 84-year-old Adeline Griffin was last seen at 7:30 on the morning of May 11, 2018. She was reportedly following her husband to the Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport so they could return a rental car.
Police are worried Adeline may have gotten lost along the way. They’re also concerned because she may have some onset of dementia and could be confused.
MPD said Adeline was driving a 2004 gold Chevy Silverado 2500 pickup truck with Oregon plate 322-HST. She may have a mixed-breed pit bull dog with her.
Adeline is described by officers as a white woman, about 5’4” tall with dyed red hair. She was wearing cuffed blue jeans and dark slip-on shoes.
If you see Adeline or her truck, call 541-770-4783.