Elderly woman robbed inside her Medford home

MEDFORD, Ore. – An elderly woman was robbed at her Medford home over the weekend.
The Medford Police Department said at about 8:55 a.m. on October 27, a 75-year-old woman answered a knock at her door in the 1800 block of Filmore Drive. When she opened the door, two males with covered faces forced their way inside. At least one of them was reportedly armed with a handgun.
According to investigators, the suspects tied up the woman with zip ties and assaulted her, demanding access to items inside the home.
The suspects allegedly took the woman’s wedding ring from her finger and stole other jewelry.
Once the suspects were gone, the woman, still partly bound with zip ties, ran to a neighbor’s house.
“Detectives believe this is a targeted robbery, as the suspects appeared to have knowledge about the residence,” MPD stated. “A neighborhood canvas revealed video surveillance of [a] black truck seen arriving shortly before the robbery and leaving shortly after.”
Investigators said they want to identify the occupants of the truck to determine if they’re involved in the robbery.
The description of the suspects is limited.
The woman was taken to the hospital for injuries to her face, arm, and shoulders.
MPD added the case is not drug-related.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Medford police.