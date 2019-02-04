Embattled Indiana superintendent resigns

ELWOOD, Ind. (WTHR/NBC News) – The embattled superintendent of Indiana’s Elwood Community Schools has resigned her position.
The announcement was made at a Friday school board meeting that Casey Smitherman had stepped down.
Smitherman was recently arrested and charged with insurance and identity fraud after she took a 15-year-old male student to a private clinic for treatment of possible strep throat. At the clinic, she allegedly claimed in insurance paperwork the student was her son.
