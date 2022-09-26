Emergency relief funds approved by Oregon legislators

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s joint legislative Emergency Board met Friday to approve millions in funding toward statewide needs.

The grants are aimed at addressing hospital needs, food insecurity, and natural disasters.

The funds include just over $35 million to help with bed and staffing shortages at hospitals and long-term care faculties.

The board also approved $5 million for the Oregon Food Bank to purchase over five million pounds of food for people across the state.

$5 million will go toward addressing dry domestic and community wells in Klamath County.