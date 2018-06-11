Home
Emmy awarded for ‘S.O. Close to Homeless’ series

MEDFORD, Ore. – It was an exciting weekend for the team here at NBC5 News.

On Saturday, KOBI-TV NBC5 received the Governors Award at the 55th Annual Northwest Regional Emmy Awards.

The award recognizes a television project that shows a strong commitment to its community beyond delivering the news.

NBC5’S 24-week series, S.O. Close to Homeless, was one of four nominees for the award.

The series of reports by NBC5’s Natalie Weber, received 7 million hits online.

To see more, visit http://soclosetohomeless.org/

