Police continue search for Klamath Falls theft suspect

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Police in Klamath Falls are looking for a man believed to have stolen over $180,000 worth of jewelry, cash and rare coins.
A landlord called police to report that one of her renters, 51-year-old Jesse Cletis Walker, was watching her cats while she was out of town.
The landlord reportedly kept two safes at separate locations within her home in the 4000 block of Shasta Way.
When the landlord returned home from her trip, she found several items missing from her safes. One of the keys to a safe was also gone.
Authorities took statements from other witnesses who saw Walker that day. One man said he drove Walker around and he was acting strangely.
At one point, police believed Walker was at a motel in Medford, but they have not been able to find him. An arrest warrant has been issued for aggravated theft in the first degree.
Walker is described as a 5’10” with red hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office at 541-883-5130.