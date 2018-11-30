Employee files sexual harassment complaint against Fire District 3

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — An employee with Jackson County Fire District 3 has filed a sexual harassment complaint with the state.
Ashley Blakely, an employee of Fire District 3, declined to comment when reached by phone Thursday.
According to the complaint she filed, Deputy Chief John Patterson “propositioned, harassed, and sexually intimidated” Blakely.
Blakely alleges the inappropriate behavior continued for several months in 2015.
The Deputy Chief, Blakely says, began a number of disciplinary actions against her after she started a relationship with her now-husband who also works at the agency.
Blakely filed the complaint with the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. The bureau says the claim is open and under investigation.
In a statement, Fire District 3 Chief Robert Horton said the agency is complying with the bureau’s investigation and will not comment publicly on personnel matters.
