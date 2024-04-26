Rogue Elk Park cutting back water usage temporarily

TRAIL, Ore. – Water is availability at Rogue Elk Park will be limited this summer following upgrades to the well over potable water concerns.

According to the Jackson County Parks Department, the well was recently upgraded to state standards and drilled to a depth of nearly 500 feet. The changes were made following a consultation with the Oregon Health Authority after water quality concerns arose.

However once the reconstruction was completed, officials found that the well does not produce enough water to maintain all park amenities.

In turn the showers at the park are closed and hose bibs and individual RV campsites are capped.

“Campers will still have use of sinks and flush toilets in the campground, but should be prepared before arrival and fill their RV potable water tanks if they need water at their RV,” says Steve Lambert, Roads and Parks Director. “They will not be able to connect at the park as they may be used to.”

RV sites will still have use of electrical hookups.

While these restrictions are temporary, the parks department hopes to find more permanent fixes this fall.

“Providing safe, reliable drinking water for our guests is one of the top priorities in our park system. Unfortunately, sometimes when you work on a well, it doesn’t always end up how you wish it would. We will evaluate our options moving forward,” says Lambert.

