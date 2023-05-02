11,000+ members of Writers Guild to go on strike

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) – Writers in Hollywood are stepping away from the computer screens and getting to ready to walk the picket lines.

More than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America are set to go on strike Tuesday for the first time since 2007.

The union officially called for a strike after it failed to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers Monday.

Writers have been trying to reach a new contract with studios as the industry shifts more into streaming.

The strike means the production of many television shows could come to a halt immediately while the start of the new seasons of other shows may be delayed until later this year.

