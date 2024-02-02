Discover Roseburg to kick off Geocache series

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Discover Roseburg is kicking off a geocaching series this weekend. Geocaching is when you use coordinates and clues to find a stashed away treasure.

This Saturday (2/3/24) you can pick up a passport at Stewart Park Large Pavilion from 9:00am to 2:00pm. This series will have five normal geocache sites, but there will also be 15 temporary ones, which means that time is of the essence and you have to stay clued in.

The free quests will take adventurers all around Roseburg. Plus the first 200 people to complete the series will get a limited edition geocoin.

