MEDFORD, Ore. — Dutch Bros kicked off its Dutch Luv event with three new drinks.

If you buy any of the Dutch Luv beverages, Dutch Bros will donate $1 per drink to a local food bank.

The three featured drinks include a white coffee Dutch Luv latte, a Dutch Luv rebel, and a frost.

The dollar give-back event runs through February 18.

