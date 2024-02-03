New leads and detectives in nearly 13-year-old murder case

MEDFORD, Ore. – Some new leads are coming up in the David Grubbs murder case that took place in Ashland almost 13 years ago.

23-year-old David Grubbs was nearly decapitated in 2011 when walking alone on the Ashland bike path. The Ashland Police Department has brought two new detectives to the case. APD Chief Tighe O’Meara says they will be able to investigate with a fresh pair of eyes.

While APD could not share details with us on the new information, the agency says it always investigates each lead thoroughly and have not lost sight of bringing resolution to the case.

Chief Tighe O’Meara said,

“I get excited every time we have an affirmation that the community is still engaged in this case, and I’ll be super excited when I can make a better phone call to David’s family and I can deliver a better message to the community, but I’ll be excited about any information that comes in until I have a reason not to be.”

Chief O’Meara also said that he’s sure someone knows something and that it must be a huge burden to carry. There is a $21,000 reward for anyone who helps lead police to an arrest.

