Entire State of California ordered to stay at home

SACRAMENTO, Cal. – California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a statewide stay at home order effective Thursday evening.
Some 40 million people live in California. Already there were 21.3 million Californians in cities and counties with similar orders.
“We are confident the people of the state of California will abide by it,” Newsom said. “They’ll do the right thing, they’ll meet this moment, they’ll step up as they have over the course of the last number of week to protect themselves, their families and to protect the broader community, and this great state and the world we reside in.”
The directive comes amid projections of infections that the Governor announced Thursday. Governor Newsom stated a projected 56% of the state’s population would become infected with the new coronavirus, COVID-19, within the next 8 weeks.