Home
Over $100,000 of grants available to small businesses

Over $100,000 of grants available to small businesses

Local News

MEDFORD, Ore.– Southern Oregon Regional Economic Development inc., or SOREDI, said its given nearly $1.5 million of grant money, so far.

It said there is around $100,000 left.

The executive director, Colleen Padilla, said they’re eager to give the money away, while it’s still available.

“The most important thing for these businesses is they need to survive and if they’re eligible for this last bit of grant fund that is available out there… We want them to apply… This is absolutely the last chance.”

SOREDI said to qualify for the grant, the small business must reside in Jackson County, and have been affected by Covid-19.

A full list of requirements can be found on their website, soredi.org.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »