Ashland’s First Ever Mystery Festival

ASHLAND, Ore.- Ashland’s first Mystery Festival starts October 20th at 5:00 pm and lasts until October 22 at Noon.

The weekend long event is taking place all over downtown Ashland, with many businesses participating in the panels, workshops, and an interactive mystery with clues hidden throughout the town.

The event, hosted by Travel Ashland and others, features mystery author Ellie Alexander along with nine other authors willing to share their knowledge and bond through their love of the mysterious. The event is predicted to bring tourists from all over due to Ellie’s active readers who are excited for the opportunity to talk shop.

While there are already some sold out events, there are plenty of tickets left and free activities fit for all ages and all types, especially those who are new to the mystery genre.

The entire weekend event list and times can be found online at travelashland.com/ashland-mystery-fest.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.