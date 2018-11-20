Home
Romaine lettuce recalled due to E. coli threat

WASHINGTON, D.C. – If you have romaine lettuce in your refrigerator, you’re advised to throw it out.

The CDC is warning consumers to not eat romaine lettuce as it investigates an E. coli outbreak. This applies to all types of romaine lettuce… including hearts of romaine and prepackaged salad mixes.

The CDC says consumers should throw it all away and clean the shelf or drawer the lettuce was stored.

32 people in 11 states have become ill, including 13 people who had to be hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

 

