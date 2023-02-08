JSCO serves child porn search warrant at licensed marijuana farm

TRAIL, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriffs Office said they found images of child exploitation at a home in Trail.

JSCO said a search warrant was served at a licensed marijuana farm in the 4700 block of Highway 227.

Investigators seized digital devices to examine for evidence of child porn.

JSCO said they got several tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, including a dozen separate cyber tips over the last few years.

No arrests were announced.

The case is still under investigation.