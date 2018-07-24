Evacuation levels downgraded near Taylor Creek Fire

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Local firefighters provided an update on the Taylor Creek Fire Tuesday morning.
The chief officers at Rural Metro Fire published the following open letter at about 9:00 a.m. Tuesday:
EVACUATION LEVEL DOWNGRADES
- West Pickett Creek Road
- Pickett Creek Road to 574 West Pickett Creek Road, has been downgraded from a LEVEL 3 “GO” to a LEVEL 2 “BE SET.” Addresses above 574 West Pickett Creek Road remain on a LEVEL 3 “GO” notice.
As a reminder: A LEVEL 2 “BE SET” evacuation notification means that you must be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.
This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.
Residents MAY have time to gather necessary items, but doing so is at their own risk.
Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate. Area media services will be asked to broadcast periodic updates.
The road block on West Pickett Creek Road and Pickett Creek Road will remain in place and residents will need to present proof of residence to travel up their perspective roads.
If you have not signed up for Josephine County Citizen Alert, Josephine County’s emergency notification system, you can sign up on line at www.rvem.org.
These evacuation notices are based on fire activity from the Taylor Creek Fire.