Portland orders eviction of Occupy ICE protesters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – Portland, Oregon Mayor Ted Wheeler on Monday announced that the city is encouraging Occupy ICE PDX protesters to “peacefully disengage” and leave their camp.
“It’s time to move on to the second phase of this. To a more sustainable front that focuses on immigration policy over the next months and years,” he said.
Notices were posted at the camp telling protesters to clear out by Tuesday.
“Persons who have not vacated any campsite will be subject to citation or arrest by police,” the notice says.
“The occupy camp is not sustainable, especially with the wooden structures,” Wheeler said.
Occupy ICE PDX responded to Wheeler on Facebook by saying, “We move when ICE moves, Ted.” The group also tweeted, “Camp consensus: We don’t move until ICE is out of Portland and abolished.”
Read more: http://bit.ly/2AfOVGH