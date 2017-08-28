Home
Evacuation levels lowered for some residents near Chetco Bar Fire

Evacuation levels lowered for some residents near Chetco Bar Fire

Local News Top Stories , ,

Rogue Rivers-Siskiyou National Forest, Ore. – Some residents under evacuation orders due to the Chetco Bar Fire will be allowed to return to their homes and businesses.

A portion of the Level 3 mandatory evacuation zone starting at the junction of Shady Lane and South Bank Chetco Road east to Freeman Rock and Salmon Run Golf Course will be reduced to a Level 2 evacuation, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Residents in the specified area will need to present their IDs to gain access at the single re-entry point at Shady Land and South Bank Chetco Road.

While the evacuation level has been reduced for some areas, residents are advised they should be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

According to the USFS, the Chetco Bar Fire is estimated at 107,933 acres.

You can get the latest information here: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5385

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics