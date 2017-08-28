Evacuation levels lowered for some residents near Chetco Bar Fire

Rogue Rivers-Siskiyou National Forest, Ore. – Some residents under evacuation orders due to the Chetco Bar Fire will be allowed to return to their homes and businesses.
A portion of the Level 3 mandatory evacuation zone starting at the junction of Shady Lane and South Bank Chetco Road east to Freeman Rock and Salmon Run Golf Course will be reduced to a Level 2 evacuation, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Residents in the specified area will need to present their IDs to gain access at the single re-entry point at Shady Land and South Bank Chetco Road.
While the evacuation level has been reduced for some areas, residents are advised they should be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.
According to the USFS, the Chetco Bar Fire is estimated at 107,933 acres.
You can get the latest information here: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5385