Evacuation orders removed for Tyee Ridge Complex

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says all Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded for the Tyee Ridge Complex.

The Tyee Ridge Complex is 6,674 acres with 5% containment, according to the latest update from Inciweb.

Level 2 “Be Set” evacuations remain in place for the 11,000 block of Hubbard Creek Road to the 4900 block of Hubbard Creek Road, including all addresses between these points, all residents on Millwood Drive, all residents on Briarwood Road, and all residents on Lighthouse Road.

Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuations are in place for the 4800 block of Hubbard Creek Road to the intersection of Melqua Road and all homes between these points, all homes on Tyee Road starting at Fanchin Lane to the intersection of Rock Creek Road and all homes between these points, 8000 block of Tyee Road to the 9300 block of Tyee Road and all residents between, all residents on De Costa Lane and all residents on Hidden Meadows Lane to the intersection with Cole Road.

DCSO says any changes to these evacuation notices will be communicated through official channels. Current evacuation maps can be found at www.dcso.com/evacuations.

Hubbard Creek Road remains closed at Briarwood Road, though people who can show proof of residency beyond the closure will be let through.

The Red Cross Shelter at The Way Church of Sutherlin will be closing Saturday at noon.

Animal sheltering will still be available to impacted residents. To coordinate animal sheltering, contact Douglas County Animal Control at 541-440-4471.

