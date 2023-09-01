Pacific Power plans to re-energize Patrick Creek, Gasquet Friday

GASQUET, Calif. – Pacific Power says it plans to begin re-energizing Patrick Creek and the remaining Gasquet customers Friday.

Pacific Power says it will begin the full restoration process when crews are able to safely access all areas and make the necessary repairs.

The company says due to continued wildfire activity in the transmission corridor serving Crescent City, it is still unsafe to re-energize the line serving the city and surrounding areas.

Until power is fully restored in the Patrick Creek and Gasquet area, the company says it will provide each customer with a residential generator. You can contact Pacific Power at 1-888-221-7070 to coordinate delivery and installation for your home.

