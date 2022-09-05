Evacuation status reminder sent out to those impacted by the Rum Creek Fire

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – As hot, dry, windy weather moves into the area, notifications are being sent out to remind people that all current evacuations levels will remain in place around the Rum Creek Fire burning in rural Josephine County

Over Labor Day weekend, crews were able to increase containment around the fire. But, with unfavorable weather on the way, those containment lines may be tested.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for Josephine County on Tuesday, September 6 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. This means there’s a likelihood that there could be an increase in fire activity.

Because of the warning, Josephine County Emergency Management is re-issuing reminder notifications that current evacuation levels will remain in place.

“We are re-assessing the ability to downgrade or remove levels every morning and night with our fire partners,” JCEM said.

The Fire Call Center is staffed until 8:00 p.m. Monday night and can be reached by calling 541-625-0849. During off hours or at any time, you may also call 211 for basic fire and evacuation info.

As of Monday morning, the Rum Creek Fire was 19,495 acres in size and 34% contained.

Two homes and four other structures were lost to the fire.

For the latest evacuation levels, visit http://www.rvem.org.

The latest information about the Rum Creek Fire can be found at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8348/