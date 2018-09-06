Evacuation warning issued to Dunsmuir residents due to Delta Fire

DUNSMUIR, Calif. – Residents of Dunsmuir, California are being told they need to be prepared to evacuate due to the Delta Fire.
Less than 24 hours after it started, the fire has grown to over 15,000 acres. Numerous structures are threatened and a 47-mile stretch of Interstate 5 remains closed.
Late Wednesday night, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was about 15 miles south of Dunsmuir, California. Because of the proximity and rapid growth of the fire, the sheriff’s office issued an evacuation warning for the entire town and the immediate vicinity.
Citizens were told to prepare by gathering valuables, medication, important documents, animals and heirlooms. They were also requested to ensure their vehicles have a full tank of gas and are in working order. Emergency supplies including food and water should be packed and ready to go.
An emergency shelter has been set up at the Mount Shasta Community Center at 629 Alder Street in Mount Shasta.
SCSO said an evacuation plan has been organized and includes support from state and federal agencies.
Anyone with questions can call 530-841-2900 or 530-235-2320.