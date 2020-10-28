Evacuations continue as California wildfires grow

(NBC News) Dry conditions and high winds continue to fuel two major wildfires sweeping through Orange County, California.
State fire officials say the fires have already claimed nearly 28,000 acres.
More than 1,800 firefighters are currently working to contain the fires. Two have been critically injured in the fight, both suffering severe burns.
Those living in the path of the flames have been ordered to leave their homes.
Nearly 75,000 people have been left scrambling to grab whatever belongings they can carry and get out.
