Evacuations remain in place for 15k acre Flat Fire

AGNESS, Ore. – Acreage remained the same overnight for the Flat Fire burning near Agness.

As of the latest update, the fire is 15,217 acres with 0% containment.

The Forest Service says no infrared flight was flown last night due to visibility issues on the fire. Until a new flight can be done, acreage will remain the same.

The fire remains most active near Lawson Creek along Wildhorse Ridge. The rest of the fire is active with moderate behavior and minimal spread to the North and Southeast, according to USFS.

Firefighters will continue burnout operations to ensure the fire stays away from Gold Beach and Agness.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 2 evacuation yesterday from Agness to Quosatana Creek. A Level 3 evacuation remains in place on Old House Creek Road at the end of Oak Flat Road and on Spud Road. Curry County is sending evacuation notices through Eventbridge.

The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest issued a closure order for the fire area including trails, roads, and part of the Illinois River.

An evacuation shelter has been established at Gold Beach High School. It is located at 29516 Ellensburg Ave, Gold Beach, Oregon.

Oregon DEQ extended the air quality for Curry and Josephine County to last through Saturday.

On Saturday, a community meeting will be held at 3 p.m. at Gold Beach High School. It will also be live streamed on the Flat Fire Facebook Page.

