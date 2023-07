CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Firefighters responded to an 11 acre vegetation fire near Cave Junction Friday afternoon.

According to Illinois Valley Fire District, the fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m. off Holland Corner Road.

One barn, one trailer, one tractor, and two old cars were destroyed by the fire. No homes were damaged or destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

