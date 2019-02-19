Everything you need to know ahead of Exclusion Day

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – All student vaccination records need to be up to date or exemption paperwork needs to be turned in by Wednesday February 20, 2019.
This year, about 1,400 letters went out to families letting them know their schools needed an up-to-date record of their vaccines.
Last year, just over 1,200 letters went out to families.
Right now the vaccination rate is 89% in Jackson County, one of the lowest in the state.
Stacey Gregg, Public Health Clinic Manager said Oregon does allow non-medical exemptions.
“In order for the kids to go to school, the parents need to do modules online or have a conversation with their healthcare provider for each vaccine they want to be exempt from,” Gregg said.
If a child does not get all vaccines or the exemption paperwork turned in, that student will not be allowed in school or daycare.
