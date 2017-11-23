Home
Excitement looms over Ashland Festival of Light

Ashland, Ore. —  Practice your Christmas carols, break out the holiday attire, and get ready to meet Santa. The Festival of Light Celebration kicks off Friday in Ashland.

The annual celebration will feature caroling, photos with Santa, and the traditional ‘grand illumination’ – where more than one million lights welcome in the holiday season.

Santa’s parade starts at 5 p.m. in front of the Ashland Public Library. From there, it will move west along east Main Street toward the plaza. NBC5 spoke with one little boy today who already knows what he wants to see Friday.

“The candy and seeing all the hard work that other people put into their floats,” Jameson Eastham, Ashland visitor.

Lithia way will be set up for two-way traffic needs within the downtown corridor. East Main Street between Gresham Street and Water Street will be closed from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

