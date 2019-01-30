Executive order issued to address Oregon wildfire response

MEDFORD, Ore. – By executive order, Oregon Governor Kate Brown established a council to address wildfire response.
Governor Brown was in Medford Wednesday to sign the order. It’s intended to allow the state’s current firefighting model to be reviewed and improved upon, if necessary.
The order establishes the Governor’s Council on Wildfire Response to consider numerous aspects of wildfire response, including funding, smoke impacts, and prevention.
If the council finds the model can be improved upon, they’re directed to make their recommendations to the governor no later than the end of September.
A minimum of thirteen members will serve on the council, all of them appointed by the governor.
During an appearance at the Medford Air Tanker Base, Governor Brown named forestry advisor Matt Donegan as chair on the council.
She also announced a $1.5 million grant to the Rogue Forest Restoration Partnership. The money is intended to fund forest restoration and fuels management.
You can read the entirety of Executive Order 19-01 here: https://www.oregon.gov/gov/Documents/executive_orders/eo_19-01.pdf