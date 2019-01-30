Congress tackles border security

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – A panel of 17 lawmakers tasked with finding a compromise to secure the border and keep the government open begins their work Wednesday.
“We’re going work out some sensible solutions and there are many of them that I think we can all support,” says New York’s Rep. Nita Lwey.
Their job is to come up with a border wall compromise that both parties will support and President Trump will sign, avoiding another government shutdown on February 15.
The conference committee includes nine Democrats and eight Republicans.
The president has threatened to declare a national emergency to build the wall, but three top intelligence chiefs told Congress Tuesday that North Korea is our biggest threat, and didn’t even mention the border.
