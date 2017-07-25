Experts: If you hear thunder, seek shelter

Jackson County, Ore. – With widespread thunderstorms expected in our area, experts are issuing a warning directed toward anyone out enjoying southern Oregon lakes and rivers.
The Army Corps of Engineers said while the storms are beautiful from a distance, they can also pose a serious hazard, as lightning strikes on water can send a deadly charge great distances.
If you’re on the water and you hear thunder, it’s time to head to shore and seek shelter.
According to the University of California, lighting can strike as far as 10 miles from the rain area of a thunderstorm, that’s about as far away as you can hear thunder.
“Don’t wait until the storm is overhead–by then it’s too late and you’ve already put yourself and your family in danger,” the Army Corps of Engineers wrote.
While no place is absolutely safe from lighting, the NWS said the safest location is a large enclosed building, not a picnic shelter or shed.
Stay away from any corded phone, computers or other equipment that could put you in direct contact with electricity.
The second best place is an enclosed metal vehicle.