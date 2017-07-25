Renting out parking for Country Crossing

Central Point, Ore. — If you’re heading to the Country Crossing Music Festival, you’re probably thinking about parking.
Residents in Central Point that live close to the Jackson County Expo have begun renting out spaces. Normally, this is not allowed.
Matt Samitore, Parks and Public Works Director said the city is making an exception to see how things go.
“The municipal code actually does not allow that, however council is not going to be issues permits or going to be enforcing that for this first year,” said Samitore.
One Central Point resident said he was excited about the possibility of making a little money.
Many of the residents NBC5 News spoke with said their main concern was being able to leave for work in the morning.
Samitore said that if a car is blocking a resident, it will be towed.