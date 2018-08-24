Explosion early this morning in Yreka

YREKA, Calif. — An explosion in Yreka early this morning sends first responders scrambling.
Police say there were no injuries and they are still looking for the person or people involved.
This morning just before 5, police say they received multiple 911 calls about a loud explosion on the 600 block of W. Miner street.
They later found evidence of the explosion with some debris as far as 136 yards away.
Police say they can’t release many details, but believe the explosion to be a deliberate act. The motive is still under investigation.
“This was something that was placed in an area and set off,” said Lt. Chris Betts, Yreka Police Department. “We’re hoping that we can maybe get some D.N.A. samples or what was actually used…that kind of stuff.”
For the time being, Yreka police say if you see something suspicious please say something. And if you have information about the explosion report it to police.
