Extreme weather from coast to coast with more to come

(CNN) From coast to coast, people are facing extreme weather. There is fire in the West. Flooding in the East. A record-breaking summer with more than a month still left.
There are 104 large fires burning across the country, mostly in the West, where drought conditions continue to fuel the raging wildfires.
Firefighters call the Northern California Caldor Fire “unprecedented” after it nearly doubled in size Tuesday night.
On the East Coast, flooding after Tropical Depression Fred.
And now there’s a fear it’s done the same to families, dozens of people are still unaccounted for.
Haywood County Sheriff’s Sheriff Greg Christopher said, “We have been searching abandoned vehicles, homes, buildings for survivors, and will continue to search.”
The Northeast could be in for heavy rain and wind too. Some forecast models show tropical Storm Henri headed that way, potentially reaching hurricane strength as early as the end of the day.