Jackson County leads the state in new COVID cases

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County is once again leading the state in the number of daily COVID-19 cases.
On Thursday afternoon, the Oregon Health Authority said there 345 new presumed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County. This number tops Lane County’s 319 and Clackamas County’s 269.
Across the state, OHA reported 2,971 new cases Thursday, bringing the total to 250,835.
The news comes as OHA published a new dashboard for pediatric cases in the state as students return to in-person learning.
So far, about 12.7% of cases in the state have been among people under 18 years of age.
You can view the dashboard here: https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19/viz/OregonCOVID-19PediatricReport/Demographics