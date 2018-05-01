Home
Facebook announces dating feature

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Social media behemoth Facebook plans on working its way into another part of your life: dating.

During the company’s F8 conference in San Jose, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Facebook will be adding dating app features, taking on a major competitor, Match Group, which owns Tinder and OKCupid.

Following the news, Match Group’s stock tanked more than 15%.

According to The Verge, Zuckerberg said on stage at the conference, “This is going to be for building real, long-term relationships—not just for hookups.”

The feature will reportedly be an option for users within the Facebook app itself.

A Facebook representative gave the F8 audience a look at the design of the dating feature, which appeared to be similar to other mobile-dating apps with the addition of being more “community focused.”

The feature should be activated sometime later this year.

