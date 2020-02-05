Fallen Heroes fundraiser raises more than 17K

YREKA, Calif. — A fundraiser for fallen heroes in Siskiyou County late January raised more than $17,000.
The ‘Siskiyou Fallen Heroes Memorial Project’ hosted the fundraiser dinner at the Yreka Community Center.
All the funds go toward a memorial to honor fallen law enforcement, fire service, and military personnel from Siskiyou County.
“They did what we need to have done in order to protect our freedoms,” said Bob Singleton, Chairman for the ‘Siskiyou Fallen Heroes Memorial Project.’ “So its very important for us to remember all the men and women.”
Singleton says they hope to open the new memorial as soon as this Memorial Day at the Weed rest area along I-5.
It will list all the Siskiyou County men and women who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.