Home
Fallen Heroes fundraiser raises more than 17K

Fallen Heroes fundraiser raises more than 17K

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

YREKA, Calif. — A fundraiser for fallen heroes in Siskiyou County late January raised more than $17,000.

The ‘Siskiyou Fallen Heroes Memorial Project’ hosted the fundraiser dinner at the Yreka Community Center.

All the funds go toward a memorial to honor fallen law enforcement, fire service, and military personnel from Siskiyou County.

“They did what we need to have done in order to protect our freedoms,” said Bob Singleton, Chairman for the ‘Siskiyou Fallen Heroes Memorial Project.’ “So its very important for us to remember all the men and women.”

Singleton says they hope to open the new memorial as soon as this Memorial Day at the Weed rest area along I-5.

It will list all the Siskiyou County men and women who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »