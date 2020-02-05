Home
Asante earns five star rating from a federal agency

MEDFORD, Ore. — Three local hospitals have been awarded the highest rating possible from a federal agency.

Ashland Community Hospital, Rogue Regional Medical Center, and Three Rivers Medical Center all received a 5 star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services.

The agency looks at quality measures like mortality, re-admissions, and patient experience.

Asante says of the 64 Oregon hospitals evaluated, only 15 earned a 5 star rating.

