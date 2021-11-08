Falling tree branches in Portland area kill 2 people

TROUTDALE, Ore. — Authorities said two people are dead after being struck by falling tree limbs Saturday morning in the Portland metro area.

Around 10:45 a.m., Portland police said a large branch fell and struck two men at a homeless camp near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 118th Avenue.

One of them was killed. The other was taken to a local hospital, and police did not have an update on his condition.

Police said the tree was “severely deteriorated” and an arborist had been called in to help ensure it’s safe.

Then around 11:15 a.m., a teenager was struck and killed by a falling tree limb at Thousand Acres Park, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was with a group of volunteers planting trees at the 1,400-acre park, also called Sandy River Delta, located at the mouth of the Columbia River Gorge near Troutdale.

KGW’s Joe Raineri said wind speeds were not particularly high around the time the branches fell down.

Earlier this month, arborist Dash Schenck with The Davey Tree Expert Company told KGW there has been an increase in fallen trees and branches this year due to several factors.