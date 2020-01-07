Family of 7 displaced due to Roseburg house fire

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A family of seven has been forced out of their Roseburg home due to fire damage.
On the morning of January 7, a fire broke out at a home on Southeast Hoover Avenue in Roseburg. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke pouring from the eves of the home.
The Roseburg Fire Department said they searched the home and found it unoccupied. They then fought the fire from the inside and were able to put it out.
A family of two adults and five children were living at the home. They’re being helped by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire was likely accidental and related to an electrical issue.
Nobody was injured in the fire.