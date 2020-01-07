Suspect arrested for allegedly burglarizing Brookings businesses

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A suspect was arrested in connection with two Curry County burglaries.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said on November 4, the Brookings Harbor Veterinarian Clinic was burglarized. The property stolen and damage done to the clinic totaled over $5,000.
Eventually, the investigation led detectives to 34-year-old Daniel Richardson.
On January 6, the sheriff’s office served a search warrant at Richardson’s Ophir-area home. There, detectives say they found items stolen from the veterinary clinic along with property stolen from a different burglary at the Hungry Clam on Lower Harbor Road. In that burglary, over $7,000-worth of property was taken.
After the home was searched, Richardson was found in Brookings where he was arrested for two counts of burglary and theft by receiving.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate Richardson’s possible connection to other burglaries that happened around the same time the clinic and the Hungry Clam were burglarized.